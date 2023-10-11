The overflow of water from the Akosom Dam has led to the displacement of hundreds of individuals in the Mepe and Battor areas of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

Currently, more than 500 households are grappling with the inundation as residents desperately attempt to salvage their belongings.

The floods have already claimed properties valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis, including numerous buildings.

LOCAL AND CENTRAL GOVT INACTION

Despite the displacements starting a week ago, both local and central government authorities have shown little proactive response, apart from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) collecting data.

This lack of action raises concerns about the potential for a significant disease outbreak due to the precarious state of portable water supply in the affected areas.

Many residents are resorting to drinking directly from the river, heightening the risk.

APPEAL FOR SUPPORT

Mepe’s assemblyman, Ahlotsu Amos Borlor, expressed frustration over the absence of government initiatives to address the situation so far and called for urgent relief items such as mosquito nets and food to avert diseases like cholera.

The electricity supply to the town has also been disrupted due to the fear of electrocution, adding another layer of distress for the affected residents.

Additionally, there are complaints about a lack of clear communication from the Volta River Authority (VRA), responsible for the dam water spillage.

Residents are requesting timely updates from the VRA to better anticipate the worsening situation, especially during the night when flooding intensifies.

In response to the growing crisis, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Tongu mentioned ongoing discussions between his office, NADMO, and the VRA to formulate a plan addressing the distressing situation of the affected residents.

As of the latest update, residents continue to move to higher ground in an attempt to escape the rising waters.