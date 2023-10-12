The matchday five games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games kick off at the various stadia.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday through to Monday.

At the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, Asante Kotoko will host Aduana FC with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Heart of Lions who are yet to record a win in the ongoing season will host struggling Hearts of Oak.

Medeama SC’s game against Nsoatreman FC has been postponed due to Medeama’s friendly game against

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea at the Gold City Park will host debutants, Nations FC.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium will host Karela United.

At the El-Wak Stadium, Legon Cities will welcome bottom-placed Bechem United.

FC Samartex 1996 will also host Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Great Olympics will clash with Accra Lions in the final game of the week at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: