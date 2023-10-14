The boys’ dormitory of SIMMS Senior High School (SHS) at Fawoade in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti region has been gutted by fire.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, October 13, 2023, during class hours.

Several items belonging to the students were lost to the fire, whose cause is yet to be established.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said three out of four upper-floor rooms and items including mattresses, metal bunker beds, books, and other personal effects of the students were destroyed.

However, the timely intervention of firefighters from the Mamponteng Fire Station prevented the fire from extending to adjoining structures.

Investigations have since commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire.

