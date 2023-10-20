The University of Ghana Branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has condemned National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah for accusing the media, academia, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of inciting coup d’etat.

The Association has said it takes serious exceptions to the comments as it has the tendency to gag dissenting opinions on what the government does with the fiduciary trust reposed in it, by the people.

These were contained in a joint statement signed by the President, Prof. Ransford E.V. Gyampo, and the Secretary, Dr. Jerry Joe Harrison which noted the Association does not support any individual or groups calling for a coup in Ghana.

“But at the same time, we won’t be gagged from speaking our minds forcefully on all important national issues. We would fiercely resist any attempt, including political commentary, that has the potency to usher us into the dark days of culture of silence.

The antidotes to coups and military interventions in politics, are good governance, fight against corruption, proper management of the economy and the implementation of proactive pro-poor policies, that can help bridge the gap between the poor and the rich, as well as create a vibrant Middle Class in society,” portions of the statement read.

The Association has further called on the government to secure peace and promote political stability in the country.

“We also ask for a national dialogue and conversation on how to guard against the threats of coups and safeguard our peace in Ghana,” the Association demanded.

