Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Suleimana Braimah, has criticized National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah for accusing the media, academia and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of inciting coup d’etat.

Mr. Dapaah blamed these groups of using their influence to create fear and panic in the country.

The Minister feared the development may jeopardize the country’s security ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem show Friday, the MFWA boss said Mr. Dapaah’s statement is contrary to the reality on the ground.

“I don’t think people have been making statements to incite coup as the Minister said. Rather people reference the coups that have occurred in some African countries, and advise government to take the necessary steps to avoid such a situation here. I think he did not go through what he read,” he said.

Mr. Braimah advised the National Security Minister to leave the Information Ministry and other government Public Relations outfits to do their job.

He maintained that, Ghanaians have the right to air their frustrations and government on the other hand must address them.

