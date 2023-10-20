Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku are the latest lawyers in town.

The two were called to the Bar at an enrollment ceremony on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The NLA boss took to his Facebook page to share his story to motivate others.

The Foreign Minister took to her Twitter page to express her joy. Madam Botchway thanked God for helping her attain another feat.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Esq.

Grateful and thankful 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vsmPxqr4D6 — Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (@AyorkorBotchwey) October 20, 2023

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also shared photos from the ceremony to congratulate Madam Botchwey.

Congratulations to Hon. Minister on being called to the Bar! pic.twitter.com/33Crop78EN — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) October 20, 2023

