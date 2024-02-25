The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has called on the European Lotteries (EL), to help them fight illicit gambling activities and promote responsible gaming standards.

During the European Lotteries’ Public Order Seminar, held from February 21st to February 23rd, 2024, in Brussels under the theme “Enforcing Gambling Regulations: Significance and Challenges,” representatives from EL member organizations shared insights into law enforcement, regulatory frameworks, and industry practices related to tackling illegal gambling within their respective jurisdictions.

Mr. Awuku was invited as a guest speaker to provide perspectives from Africa, particularly Ghana, offering valuable insights into the unique challenges and approaches in addressing gambling-related issues beyond the European context.

While addressing measures instituted by the NLA to curb Illegal lottery operations and gambling in Ghana, he called for collaboration with the European Lotteries in fighting illegal lottery and gambling in Ghana.

Mr. Awuku also called on the EL to grant Ghana an Observer Status and partner with the NLA in the area of Good Causes and bemoaned illegal gambling operations on society which he noted can be dire, contributing to the loss of revenue in taxes for the government.

On some measures adopted in the fight against illegal gambling, he revealed “Using the Security Agencies equipped with state-of-the-art tech to zone in and arrest online lottery scammers. Swoops- Working in collaboration with a joint police and military team to conduct nationwide arrests and disrupt illegal lottery activities. Raids by the Gaming Commission to close down unauthorized gaming centres and cease equipment”

The EL Secretary-General, Arjan Van ‘T Veer, while commending Ghana on the inroads made in fighting illegal lottery and gambling, asked NLA to submit an official application for Observer Status.

Mr. Van T’ Veer also asked the NLA to work on enforcing responsible gaming, particularly where minors are concerned.

The DG was accompanied by the Ag. Director of SBI, David Lamptey and Head of Corporate Affairs, Maame Kesewaah Dolphyne.