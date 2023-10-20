Selasi Esi Tokornoo, the daughter of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has been called to the Bar.

She was part of 1075 lawyers who were enrolled on the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It was a joyous moment for mother and daughter as Selasi had the privilege to be presented with her certificate by the Chief Justice.

In a video shared on Instagram by 1957 News, Selasi attracted applause and cheers from the crowd as she walked towards the stage for her certificate.

Justice Tokornoo who was proud of her daughter walking in her footsteps beamed with smiles and after the presentation, she hugged her.

