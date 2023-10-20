In a world where innovation and technology reign supreme, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has set its sights on empowering the next generation of job creators through the 2023 STEMNNOVATION event.

As the STEMNNOVATION Roadshow sweeps through the nation, the spotlight is on innovative projects that could pave the way for brighter employment prospects.

The Greater Accra Regional Edition of STEMNNOVATION ROADSHOW is where the action unfolds, with 14 schools taking centre stage.

These schools, all participants in this year’s STEMNNOVATION, are in the spotlight, with their groundbreaking projects under scrutiny by a panel of judges.

Their mission? To identify the most promising projects that will advance to the national contest.

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, the Lead Project Coordinator, discussed the impressive progress made by the STEMNNOVATION learning programme.

As she spoke to the news team, it was evident that the young minds participating in STEMNNOVATION are brimming with creativity and potential.

In an era where job creation and innovation are pivotal, NEIP’s Director of Innovation, David Antwi Ofori, emphasized their dedication to expanding the horizons of these brilliant young minds.

NEIP’s involvement in STEMNNOVATION extends beyond the event, aiming to nurture and advance the remarkable ideas and innovations generated by these students.

STEMNNOVATION 2023 isn’t just a contest; it’s a stepping stone for the job creators of tomorrow.

With NEIP’s support and the incredible innovation displayed by these students, the future of job creation in Ghana is looking brighter than ever.

