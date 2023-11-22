It was all joy as the victors of STEMNNOVATION 2023, Ahafoman Senior High Technical School (SHTS) were afforded a unique opportunity to engage with Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and his esteemed entourage.

The meeting, marked by words of praise, encouragement, and shared insights, underscored the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in STEM education.

Ahafoman emerged victorious after showcasing their prowess in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The winning team expressed profound gratitude for the chance to interact with key figures in Ghana’s educational landscape, including the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, and Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, Deputy Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat and leader of the STEMNNOVATION team.

Filled with enthusiasm, they shared their experiences and innovative approaches that clinched victory in the prestigious competition.

The Education Minister, known for his dedication to educational advancement, commended the students for their outstanding achievements and underscored the importance of nurturing a generation well-versed in STEM disciplines.

During the insightful exchange, Dr. Adutwum reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting STEM education, recognizing it as a cornerstone for national development.

He emphasized the need for continuous support and investment in educational initiatives that empower students to excel in science and technology.

Dr Nkansah acknowledged the pivotal role of STEM education in shaping the country’s future and applauded the STEMNNOVATION initiative for providing a platform for students to showcase their talents and ingenuity.

Nana Afrah expressed delight at the success of the programme and the positive impact it has on students’ academic and innovative capabilities.

The meeting concluded on a high note, with the Education Minister assuring the winners of the government’s unwavering support in their educational journey.

As the nation celebrates these young minds, the event stands as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in STEM education.

