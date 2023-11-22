Chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosompra shed tears while speaking about the poor nature of roads in the Ahafo Region.

Though the main road linking Mim to the township has been awarded on contract, construction has long been abandoned.

The chief was in tears as he lamented the poor nature of the road.

“Because of the dusty nature of the road, I have now developed a health condition. What is our crime? Ahafo Region, what have we done wrong?” he asked in tears.

After wiping his tears, the traditional leader continued, “the road in front of the palace was awarded to Kofi Job by the NDC and he mobilized his equipment to site. But all contractors on Ahafo Roads were stopped immediately after the Nana Akufo-Addo government took over”.

The chief raised the concern when the NDC’s “Building Ghana Tour” made a stop at the palace as part of a visit to the Ahafo Region.

According to the traditional authority, civil works on the Bediako to Kasapii road, which had been done awaiting asphalt overlay, was halted by the NPP administration after taking over power.

Contractor on Gambia Number One to Dormaa road was also affected by the move.

“After many years of auditing, they were made to resume work. But all the work they have gone down the drain,” said Nana Kwasi Bosompra.

The Ahafo Region has always voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but according to the Goasomanhene, the party is yet to turn attention to the development needs of the area.

Only two of the six parliamentary seats in the Region are won by the NDC.

