The King and Overlord of Gonja, Jire Kuunu-bi I has enskinned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Konukolewura, the Chief of Unity, in recognition of the Vice President’s tolerance and unifying traits.

At a colourful ceremony in Damongo on Tuesday, during the visit of Dr. Bawumia, to thank the Yagbonwura, for his support and prayers, following his election as Flagbearer of the NPP, the Overlord of Gonjaland said he has observed Dr. Bawumia for sometime, and has come to the realisation that the Vice President is a unifier, who is for all in the country.

He, therefore, explained that the chieftaincy title Konukolewura, which means the Chief of Unity, is in recognition of Dr. Bawumia’s remarkable traits, and also meant to encourage him.

Congratulating Dr. Bawumia on his historic election as flagbearer and leader of the NPP, the Yagbonwura expressed optimism that Dr. Bawumia will progress further.

On his part, Dr. Bawumia, who revealed he privately sought the blessing and prayers of the Yagbonwura before he publicly announced his interest in the NPP flagbearership contest. expressed gratitude to the Yagbonwura for his support and prayers.

“Yagbonwura, your prayers have been answered and by the grace of God, I have been elected the Flagbearer and leader of the NPP for next year’s general elections.”

“As a son, before I went for the contest, I came to you and sought your blessings and support. It is appropriate to come back and thank you for the prayers you offered.”

Moving forward, Dr. Bawumia, assured the Yagbonwura he will continue to be

“Yagbonwura, I have been your son since your days as Tulewura and I want to assure you of my continued loyalty, service and dedication as your son” the Vice President stressed.

Dr. Bawumia also offered to renovate the Jakpa Palace, the seat of the Gonja Kingdom, which is said to be in a bad state.