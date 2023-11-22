Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has revealed that he drinks because of his battle with depression.

The thespian, however, clarified that he does not take hard drugs.

Recall Hanks Anuku had been in the news with reports and videos of him raising concerns about his well-being.

Hanks, in a viral video on his Instagram page, admitted to drinking which he claimed was out of depression from not having a job for years, thinking about his children and their welfare.

The actor said: “Yes, depression makes me drink but I never take hard drugs, I don’t take hard drugs at all.

“Out of depression, I did not have a job for years, I was thinking about my children, their school fees and their welfare among other things and you know what it is like when it gets to that point.

“I call it a breaking point, I was broken to pieces and I had to go drinking and that is it”, the 63-year-old said.

Recently, Hanks Anuku appreciated his son while sharing a a family photo of him and his family.

The actor stated that his son played a key role in him being able to get himself together.

He wrote, “Y’all should please give my son a follow and a like. He really helped me get myself together, I thank God for him and my daughter”.

Watch video: