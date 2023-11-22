Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss Lionel Scaloni says he is considering resigning after five years in the role.

Scaloni made the surprise announcement after Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old also led Argentina to the Copa America in 2021 before their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well,” said Scaloni.

“I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.

“These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards.”

Scaloni succeeded Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina boss in August 2018 after a brief spell in charge of the under-20 side.

Their 2021 Copa America win was Argentina’s first major title for 28 years and meant they qualified for the Finalissima against European champions Italy in June 2022, which they won 3-0 at Wembley.

Their World Cup triumph in Qatar later that year was their third global title and first since 1986.

“We are sure and hope that Scaloni will continue,” said Argentina and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

“Let’s see now he will have time to think, he didn’t say anything in the dressing room about it. We will try to convince him.”

Tuesday’s win over Brazil was Argentina’s first-ever away win over their rivals in World Cup qualifying and moved them two points clear at the top of the table.

The game at Rio’s Maracana stadium was delayed by 30 minutes after crowd trouble broke out during the national anthems.