The Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, has revealed that the new educational curriculum for Senior High Schools (SHS) excludes science students from studying integrated science as a core subject.

In an interview with Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem the Minister said the new changes are expected to commence by 2024.

“The new arrangement is that if you study biology, chemistry, and physics, you will no longer study integrated science. During our time as students, those who studied biology, chemistry, and physics did not study general science,” he stated.

Dr Adutwum, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, believes taking away integrated science as a core subject for the students will create room for them to focus on other subjects.

“Because the science student has studied physics, chemistry, and biology and still goes ahead to study integrated science, he is not able to do French or Arts. So with the new arrangement, they can do French and arts also,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum explained that, integrated science is to be studied by students who do not have in-depth knowledge of science.

“General science is for those who don’t study pure science. A pure science student has already studied biology, chemistry, and physics at an advanced level, so he doesn’t need it,” he added.

Dr. Adutwum also indicated that, science students studying French will greatly increase their opportunity to work in Francophone countries after tertiary education.

