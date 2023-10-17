The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, says he cannot make any promises as to when ongoing projects in the constituency will be completed.



In an interview with Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Msem, the MP stated that, it is only the President or a Minister in charge of pending projects who can give any assurance.

“When we meet and the Ministry pledges that maybe in two weeks’ time, we will come and commission the Suame interchange, or maybe before the election, we will tackle A, B, C, D markets, roads, and so on, and have that collective understanding, we will do a press conference and inform you that this is what we have negotiated with the government and this is what the people should expect,” he said.



The constituents have been worried about the poor state of the roads.

Reacting to the concerns, the MP said lots of discussions have been held with the Road Minister on the project.

“I have personally written three or four letters to the road minister, and I know other MPs have too. We currently have a pending meeting with the minister of roads,” he responded to the concerns.

Dr Marfo believes projects are not being completed because of the inability of the government to pay contractors.

“I am a Member of Parliament and as a member of Parliament, I am well informed about the national budget. I know it got to the point where there was financial hardship. Even payment for contractors who worked six years ago was locked up. MPs are aware that payment was a challenge,” he said.



He acknowledged the fact that people are disappointed in the MPs for not pushing the government to deliver social goods.



“Most MPs have become unpopular, and it’s embarrassing. This is happening all because in their constituency, maybe there’s a critical road that the government needs to fix but hasn’t. This makes the people blame the MPs instead of the Ministry of Roads.

It is someone else’s responsibility. An MP doesn’t have a budget for road projects; the best he can do is identify the problem and inform those in charge,” he said.



Mr. Marfo the people of his resolve to bring the necessary pressure on the Ministries in charge of stalled projects to complete the work.

