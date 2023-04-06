The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency in Ashanti Region, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, has constructed and handed over a police station with a six-bedroom apartment to the police administration in the area.

He took over a self-help project initiated by the community but was stalled due to lack of funding and completed it.

Appiadu, Kokoben, Emina and Boadu are communities in the Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti Region with a population of over 2,000.

Rampant robbery incidents, especially on traders, have been a worry to the community, hence the initiative to construct a police station to serve the communities.

But the community self-help project stalled for years due to lack of funding.

The Oforikrom MP intervened to complete the police station and the six-bedroom apartment for the police.

Residents are hopeful the projects will help fight crime in the area.

The police station has a charge Office, Station Officer’s office, Cell and washrooms.

The bungalow consists of five single room self-contained and station officer’s apartments.

The Chief of Appiadu, Odeefour Yaw Barima II, wants the police presence felt in the communities to reduce crime.

The MP also cut-sod for the construction of a district education and health center.

According to him, the two-storey building will be fully-funded by him as his legacy projects for his constituents.

He says the completion of the project in two years will ease the cost of renting for the two institutions.