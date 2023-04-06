Some Ghanaian sports fanatics who patronise betting platforms have expressed mixed reactions after the government’s decision to introduce taxes on lotteries and sports betting.

On March 31, Parliament approved three bills on taxes — Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and the Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill—which were tabled before it as part of government’s measures to generate more revenue.

Government is expecting that the implementation of these bills will aid it in generating the revenue needed to secure the IMF deal, as well as improve the revenue situation of the country.

The components include a 10% withholding tax at the point of payout deduction from winnings from lotteries, sports betting, and games of chance.

Ahead of the Presidential assent, worried punters have taken to social media to vent over the potential impact on their earnings.

Some have described the bill as inconsiderate.

Check out reactions on social media below as some of these investors kick against the new 10% tax on sports betting.

Mahama go just campaign that he go remove the 10% Tax on Betting and 3noaaa nono😂😂😂 — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) April 6, 2023

As a Senior investor I think one negative effect of implementing a 10% tax on sports betting could be that it may discourage some people from participating in sports betting altogether. The added cost of taxes could make it less appealing for some individuals to place bets,… — Enokay69 (@enokay69) April 6, 2023

I said I no go vote again, but Any bro wey go promise to cancel the 10% tax on betting, I go vote give am… your so called Momo tax which was to bring jobs failed, now be betting you wan tax💔 — CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 (@LilMoGh) April 6, 2023

Taxation is crucial for government revenue, but the 10% tax on all bets may harm Ghana’s youth who already face economic challenges. Many young people rely on betting due to the lack of job opportunities, taking 10% from our betting earnings seems unfair. — GameAnalyst 𓃵 (@GameAnalyst3) April 6, 2023

The thing dier if you complain or not pharaoh give go ahead finish. You go pay the 10% pic.twitter.com/K0hAZPPOa4 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) April 6, 2023