Some Ghanaian sports fanatics who patronise betting platforms have expressed mixed reactions after the government’s decision to introduce taxes on lotteries and sports betting.
On March 31, Parliament approved three bills on taxes — Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and the Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill—which were tabled before it as part of government’s measures to generate more revenue.
Government is expecting that the implementation of these bills will aid it in generating the revenue needed to secure the IMF deal, as well as improve the revenue situation of the country.
The components include a 10% withholding tax at the point of payout deduction from winnings from lotteries, sports betting, and games of chance.
Ahead of the Presidential assent, worried punters have taken to social media to vent over the potential impact on their earnings.
Some have described the bill as inconsiderate.
Check out reactions on social media below as some of these investors kick against the new 10% tax on sports betting.