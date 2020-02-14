Its the red day of chocolate and love, hence Fella Makafui has surprised her boyfriend rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal.

She posted a video on Instagram where she blinded Medikal leading him towards the dinner table for a breakfast treat.

She captioned it:

“Surprised babe this morning..@menscookgh You guys are soo professional and mmm your food too sweet .. Thanks for delivering as planned!! HAPPY VALS DAY MY KING.”

Medikal also posted Fella Makafui on his Instagram page and described her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

