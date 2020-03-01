Residents of Sogakofe South in the Volta Region have blocked a part of the main road going through the town in protest of the brutal murder of their Assembly member, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, Sunday.

The residents have blamed the police for what they say is a delayed response on their part in responding to a distress call placed to them when the deceased’s family was under attack.

A resident of the town who spoke to Adom News said it took the police over 45 minutes after a call was placed to them to get to the scene of the attack.

He said by the time they got to the scene, the assailants had finished with their operation and bolted.

Mawutor’s wife is said to have sustained injuries to the head and a knife wound on the shoulder during the scuffle but is responding to treatment at the South Tongu District Hospital.

The angry residents who have since besieged the police station are convinced their Assembly member would still be alive had the police responded to his distress call on time.

The agitators are demanding the police to immediately arrest the eight suspects who committed the heinous crime.

A resident who only gave his name as Mawuli, in an interview on Adom News, said they will open the road when the police give them a tangible reason for their action.

He claimed the police have cited a lack of firepower as the reason for their inaction.

The excuse even though did not emanate from an official police source, Mawuli said, had made the youth in the area very angry and they have vowed not to open the Sogakofe barrier for vehicles.

He said this is not the first time someone has been killed in the area due to the inaction of the police.

Source: Adom News