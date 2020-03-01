The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that there will be an interruption in water supplies in some areas in Accra on Tuesday, March 4, 2020.

This development, according to statement, is to allow for technicians to undergo maintenance work at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.



Residents of the affected areas including East Legon, Michelle Camp, Labone and the rest have, therefore, been advised to store water to prevent any inconvenience.



The statement apologized to the general public for any inconvenience that will be created as a result of the interruption in water supplies in the affected areas.

Below is the full statement as released on 29th February, 2020:

ANNOUNCEMENT

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to respectfully inform its cherished customers, that, there will be an interruption in water supply on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020 for routine maintenance works at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Tema Industrial

Communities 2-12

Community 25

Gulf city

Saki

Bediako

Parts of VRA

Prampram

Sebrepor

Michelle Camp

Gbetseli

Asutswari

Mataheko

Afienya

Ashaiman Timber market

Tulaku

Ashaiman Bethlehem

Parts of Accra

East Legon

Ajirigano

La

Labone

Teshie

Nungua

Spintex

Customers in the affected areas are therefore being advised to store enough water before the interruption.

Supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Thank you PR/Communications Dept.

