Andre and Jordan Ayew both scored for their respective clubs on Saturday in the Championship and the English Premier League.

After ending the first half goalless, Crystal Palace broke the deadlock in emphatic fashion when Benteke – involved once more – finely fed Jordan Ayew for the Palace striker to slot home.

Duly obliging, the Ghanaian struck cooly past Ryan to send the visiting south Londoners into raptures.

Not only had the Eagles stormed past their rivals, they had furthered their tally as their greatest total at this stage of a Premier League season.

Also, in the English Championship, Andre Ayew continued his fine form for Swansea City.

Blackburn Rovers hosted Steve Cooper’s side to a 2:2 on Saturday at Ewood Park.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew looked to be enough to earn the Swans after Sam Gallagher had broken the deadlock.

Andre Ayew

However, Bradley Johnson struck an equaliser five minutes into injury time to earn a share of the spoils.

The Ghana captain has now scored 12 goals in all competition for Swansea City.

Andre and Jordan will be in CK Akonnor’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.