Ghanaians will effective March 1, 2020 use online processes to acquire their passports.

The development was announced earlier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as it hinted on the cessation of all manual passport application operations in Ghana.

All Ghanaians are therefore expected to use the online passport application platform from the ministry’s website; passport.mfa.gov.gh.

The online application portal will require creating an account and making payment for the passport forms at Ecobank, Zenith bank and Ghana Commercial bank which are the designated banks.

Payments can also be made through mobile money after which will later be sent into their account.

The online passport application is now available at all Passport Application Centres (PACs) across Ghana.