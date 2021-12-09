Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal, have got Ghanaians reacting over a video of them eating fufu and light soup.

In the video, the two are seen with the fufu in a huge earthenware bowl locally known as Asanka with plenty of meat and fish on it.

They were obviously enjoying the meal as all their attention was on it and nothing else with one of Medikal’s songs playing in the background.

Many people have laughed over the video and left various comments.

