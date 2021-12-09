Exploring your partner’s body and touching unexpected erogenous zones can bring a lot of playfulness into your sex life.

If you think you have mastered the art of lovemaking and know all the right zones where your female partner is the most sensitive, then think again.

Besides some two-three obvious erogenous zones, there are many more and you will be amazed how they melt a woman. Here are those areas where you must touch and tease your girl if her pleasure is equally important to you:

Butt

Not many realize how important the butt is amid foreplay. The buttocks have high muscle and fat content. Besides smacking, you could try a gentle tension relieving massage there if she sits all day due to her work. It is a very sensitive area and women respond to it.

Fingertips

Finger pads of women who have soft skin are extremely sensitive. The fingertips can sense every temperature and texture they touch. They have nerve endings that make them so sensitive. So you can try a light touch, some massage if she types the whole day or uses her hands a lot at work, nibble on them or suck, well we leave it to your imagination on how you do it.

Lower back

The lower back of women is very sensitive. You could give her a massage or tease her with light touches. A gentle tickle also works wonders at times.

Inner waist

The skin around the inner wrist is very thin and sensitive. Light kissing and stimulation around the area can turn on a woman in no time.

Scalp

Now, this is common for both men and women. If you massage her head lightly with a claw hand gesture and concentrate between the hairline and the centre of the scalp, it will relax her and even turn her on. This happens because the scalp is between the ear and the nape of the neck which are both erogenous zones. So you are brushing her on both.

Stomach

Very few may know this one. The stomach of a woman is full of erogenous points. It is a zone that can be explored beginning from the navel. The muscles in the abdomen of a woman are connected to the pelvis. So if you brush against her skin there and on the sides of her stomach, her reaction will make you understand what we mean here.