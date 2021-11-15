Medikal finally shares one ‘horrific’ thing he witnessed in prison

AMG rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has finally disclosed one thing he would never forget when he was arrested and kept in custody for showing off a gun on social media.

The rapper, after spending less than a week in police custody, said the experience will forever humble him in life.

Taking to social media on Monday, November 15, 2021, to talk about his experience, Medikal said he was surprised to wake up to see one of the inmates easing his bowels in the same cell he was sleeping in.

According to him, it dawned on him that there is actually no VIP section in jail – where he continued to counsel people never to take freedom for granted.

He wrote: There is no VIP section in jail, when you wake up to see an inmate taking a shit right before your eyes in the same room with the smell and everything, you will cherish freedom. Be extra careful in this life, no one should end up there, it’s not a place to be!

