Reggae/Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and industry mate, Medikal are scheduled to reappear in court later today.

The duo were granted a ¢100,000 bail each on October 26, 2021, on separate charges.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah on October 19, turned himself in after the police had declared him wanted.

He had allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

But when he appeared before the law court on Thursday, October 21, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of publishing false news and causing fear and panic.

‘The My Level’ singer, however, was remanded into prison custody for one week.

On the other hand, Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, was picked up by the police for brandishing a weapon on social media.

The ‘Risky’ hitmaker on October 22, was also remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for five days in prison custody although he pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

But on October 26, at an Accra Circuit Court, they were granted bail and ordered to reappear on November 9.

Also, Shatta Wale’s coconspirators, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, have been granted bail.