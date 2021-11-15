Six more persons have died from suspected yellow fever outbreak in the Savannah Region.

This brings to 14 the number of persons — comprising a male adult and 13 children — who are suspected to have died of the disease so far.

Twenty-two persons, who contracted the disease, are currently on admission at the West Gonja Municipal Hospital in Damongo, while 17 others have been treated and discharged from the same facility.

The Savannah Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Chrysantus Kubio, told the Daily Graphic that all the cases were recorded in the West Gonja Municipality and the North Gonja District.

He said the new cases were recorded after the regional health directorate intensified its surveillance in the various communities, adding that most of the initial deaths were due to the delay in reporting to the health facilities.

Dr Kubio indicated that the directorate had dispatched medical personnel to the affected communities to vaccinate and screen the residents.

“There is no cause for alarm because we are doing everything possible to contain the situation,” he assured.

He advised the residents to report early to the health facilities for medical checkups when they detected any signs and symptoms of the disease.

Outbreak

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently issued an alert over the outbreak of suspected yellow fever in the Savannah Region, with eight persons having died of the suspected disease.

A statement signed by the Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the deceased persons were nomads in the West and North Gonja districts who had never been vaccinated against yellow fever.

“Avoid mosquito bites by wearing clothing that covers all parts of the body, and report to the nearest health facility if you have a fever and especially when you have yellowish discoloration of your eyes,” the statement advised.