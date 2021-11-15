Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana on their hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa in the penultimate stage of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday evening at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Andre Dede Ayew’s expertly taken spot-kick in the 33rd minute was enough to hand Ghana a place in the playoffs to chase for a slot in the Mundial next year in Qatar.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars for topping Group G to qualify for the World Cup play-offs following a hard-fought victory over South Africa,” he said.

Going into the game, the Bafana Bafana lads only needed a draw or avoid defeat having topped the group with 13 points to progress to the next stage, but were denied the opportunity by Ghana away from home.

He said, “Sorry to Bafana Bafana for missing the play-off by a whisker.”

Ghana advanced over South Africa with a goal advantage and would be among the 10 countries that would slug it out in the play-offs.