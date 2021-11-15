A man of God has been dragged in the mud and exposed by some men who gathered at a radio station in Abuja to accuse him of luring their women.

Pastor Harrison Anazodo Charles of Day Spring Assembly was called out by the men who accused him of “snatching” their wives, sisters, and mothers.

The aggrieved men visited Brekete Family Radio studio to lay their complaint in what they say is a protest against his immoral lifestyle.

Among other things, they alleged that the pastor has successfully lured over 50 married women to separate from their spouses while offering them accommodation.

Some of the men claim their wives took their children along and they are now suffering abuse.

Other social media users, who know the pastor of the church situated at an avenue by Orifite street Awada, Obosi, Anambra State, claim the story of him taking men’s wives is not new to those in the area.

One Twitter user wrote: It’s true I know some of these gentlemen. That’s the church my mother attends that broke our family it’s unfortunate my father is late he would have loved this protest.

