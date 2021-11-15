Hasaacas Ladies have booked their place in the finals of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League which is ongoing in Egypt.

The Ghanaian club pipped Moroccan giants ASFAR 2-1 in the semifinals on Monday afternoon.

Doris Boaduwaa shot Hasaacas Ladies ahead by the 34th minute with a good finish.

ASFAR levelled things up before recess.

After the break, Hasaacas had an opportunity to restore their lead after Veronica Appiah was played through but her last-ditch effort missed the target.

The Ghanaian champions were handed a penalty by the 63rd minute but Perpetual Agyekum failed to convert it.

However, the team kept pushing and Evelyn Badu finally scored the much-needed goal.

The goal marked Badu’s fifth goal of the competition as she is now in a pole position to win the goal boot.

Hasaacas Ladies will play the winner of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Malabo Kings in the finals of the competition.