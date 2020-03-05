Actress and media person, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared a throwback photo of herself and Ohemaa Woyeje attending an event at the Banquet Hall.

The photo, she revealed was taken at the red carpet of the first Radio and Television Presenters (RTP) award in the year 2011.

She said the photo was taken in an era where there was no social media hype and people were recognized for how talented they are.

The photo captured the duo in their vintage black and gold evening wear with synthetic weaves and Ghana-made bangles with earring to match her outfit.

The photo was taken in the advent where fashion did not look anything like today’s and make-up was almost twinning with paint, like Afia described it.