Baby Mama of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has shared heart-warming photos of their son, Majesty, in a lovely laboratory coat.
He appears to be attending a Career Day at School and its obvious Majesty would like to become a doctor in the future with the wild poses he gave to the camera.
One thing many could notice was Majesty keeping a dread hairstyle just like his dad, the Gringo hitmaker.
His mum, Michy shared the photos with the caption: “Dr Dread♥️ Majesty 👑.”
Check out the photos below: