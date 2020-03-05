The son of Shatta Wale and Michy, Majesty
Baby Mama of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has shared heart-warming photos of their son, Majesty, in a lovely laboratory coat.

He appears to be attending a Career Day at School and its obvious Majesty would like to become a doctor in the future with the wild poses he gave to the camera.

One thing many could notice was Majesty keeping a dread hairstyle just like his dad, the Gringo hitmaker.

His mum, Michy shared the photos with the caption: “Dr Dread♥️ Majesty 👑.”

Check out the photos below:

Dr. Dread♥️ Majesty 👑

