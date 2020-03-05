Some aggrieved Assin Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to end the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong’s 20-year-reign in the area.

This threat follows the disqualification of Mr Agyapong’s contender, Eric Kwadwo Baidoo by the Central Region vetting committee which they believe was masterminded by Mr Agyapong.

According to the angry youth, their conviction stems from a threat by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to cause Mr Baidoo’s disqualification in an interview on Assin Fosu-based Nkwa FM.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, spokesperson for the aggrieved youth, Ato Kwamena Acquah said they were not in any way going to endorse the MP’s 24th year in parliament.

They alleged that Mr Agyapong has not brought about any development and they have decided to vote for the National Democratic Congress or other parties.

Mr Baidoo in an interview claimed he was bombarded with several questions without being given much time to respond.

He accused the committee of unfair treatment and believes his disqualification was to confirm Mr Agyepong’s threats.