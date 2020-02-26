A group, calling itself Concerned Youth of Assin Central Constituency in the Central region, has staged a demonstration against its Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the group, the demonstration is meant to drum home its concerns over his threat to cause the disqualification of his contender, Eric Baidoo, in the upcoming parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party.

The maverick MP was said to have made the threat in an interview on an Assin Fosu-based Nkwa FM, saying Mr Baidoo did not contribute in any way to the development of the party.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM on Wednesday during the protest, leader of the group, Ato Acquah, said the group went to petition the constituency executives but the offices were locked up.

He added they will not give up until the issue is addressed.

The group, numbering over a hundred, walked through the principal streets of Assin Fosu, wielding placards some of which read ‘Assin Deserves Better, ‘We are Tired of Your Insults,’ ‘We need Jobs’ and ’20 years is enough’ among others.