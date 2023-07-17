Following a constant online petition seeking to spend quality time with his son, Majesty, Shatta Wale has been granted his heart desire.

On the occasion of Majesty’s 8th birthday, Shatta’s estranged baby mama, Michy, handed over custody of their son temporarily for an entertaining family reunion.

In series of photos and videos shared on his social media platforms, Shatta Wale is seen bonding with Majesty and his other daughter Cherissa in a way that has warmed the hearts of his fans.

Joy and laughter was abound in Shatta’s plus ship mansion when Majesty took the role as a dance tutor and led a choreography with his family.

After their dancing moment, Shatta led his children to his in-house studio where he lectured them on music production. Majesty, who is likely to tow his father’s line, was captured delivering some bars on the microphone.

The singer, known for his energetic performances and controversial persona, showcased a softer side as he embraced the role of a loving and doting father.

He serenaded his son after which he presented a cake and other items to celebrate the joyous birthday.

Shatta Wale’s display of fatherly love has silenced critics who have tagged him a dead-beat.

Watch video below: