A doll-making workshop that is based in Honk Kong, China, called JMG 1/64 Miniatures, has started producing figurines of the popular Ghanaian funeral pallbearers for sale as they’ve gone viral.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the company, it is clearly indicated that many customers have been patronising the product and the firm promises to release more interesting dolls in the future.

Reports indicate that the dolls of the famous Ghanaian group are being sold in two categories for $40 and $50 which are approximately GH¢ 230 and GH¢ 290 respectively.

It is not clear whether the Chinese company obtained proper permission from the group before embarking on the production and sale of their replicas.

If no legal agreements were achieved, perhaps, the group of pallbearers officially known as Nana Otafrija Pall-Bearing Services may take on the Chinese group.

The Ghanaian group of young men become renowned around the globe for their skilful pallbearing dance moves, particularly during the outbreak of COVID-19, as they were used in countless memes on social media.

The leader of the group has spoken about how they started, their motivation and how exactly they get clients to work with.