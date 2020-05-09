The Lagos State police command has rescued a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl by the roadside in Ikate, Elegushi, Nigeria.

The police command announced this in a statement on its Twitter page. It said the mother and baby have been taken to a health facility for medical attention.

Policeman holding new born baby

It read: “Our officers in Ikate Elegushi got a distress call this morning for assistance of a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl on the road.

Mother and baby by the roadside

“Our officers got to the scene and evacuated the new born and mother with her four children to Eti-Osa Primary Healthcare Centre.”

