The Lagos State police command has rescued a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl by the roadside in Ikate, Elegushi, Nigeria.
The police command announced this in a statement on its Twitter page. It said the mother and baby have been taken to a health facility for medical attention.
It read: “Our officers in Ikate Elegushi got a distress call this morning for assistance of a homeless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl on the road.
“Our officers got to the scene and evacuated the new born and mother with her four children to Eti-Osa Primary Healthcare Centre.”
Read the post below:
Our officers in Ikate Elegushi got a distress call this morning for assitance of a homesless mother of four who gave birth to a baby girl on the road. Our officers got to the scene and evacuated the new born and mother with her four children to Eti-Osa Primary Health Care Centre. pic.twitter.com/AxHWn0vlGZ— Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) May 8, 2020