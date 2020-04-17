Prampram-based professional pallbearers have become an internet sensational group and it is changing the dynamics to their business, therefore, an increase in their charges to improve their services.

The group, which operates under the name Nana Otafrija Pall-Bearing services, are currently viral ‘Tik Tok’ superstars attracting global attention.

However, the group has been in existence for years and was featured on BBC in 2017 but their fame has quadrupled recently amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Their pictures and videos paired with the EDM track ‘Astronomia’ by Tony Igy, are currently the hottest memes on social media.

The founder of the group, Benjamin Aidoo, granted an interview to Giovanni Caleb about their increasing fame across the world and its impact on their business.

ALSO: ‘By June deɛ’: A grotesque internet trend trading death for laughs in a pandemic

During the interview, Mr Aidoo disclosed that they now get calls from all parts of the world and they will soon increase their prices after COVID-19 pandemic.

“The popularity we have received is booming our business now. We would increase our prices after the coronavirus. For now, we have a manager in Kenya and we have a lawyer too in Kenya,” he said.

Detailing their prices, he said, “the lowest in it is the black and white and the highest is the all-white, for outside Ghana the highest we charge is $3,000 excluding transportation, food and accommodation.”.

If you haven’t seen them in action before, watch some of their viral memes on social media in the posts below:

The Ghanaian pallbearers meme is my favorite thing on the internet right now. pic.twitter.com/QIRAqcPI07 — Lindsay Walsh (@lindsaycwalsh) April 15, 2020

Astronomia – Vicetone & Tony Igy



(The pallbearer meme) pic.twitter.com/NwhNfXX2Wx — Trump Dances to: (@trumpdancesto) April 10, 2020