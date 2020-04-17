Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has warned men with hairy chest to forget winning her heart because she does not delight in such people.

The actress announced this on twitter after retweeting a post which read: “Having a hairy chest has been linked to higher intelligence in men.”

ALSO READ:

In a rebuttal to the post, she wrote: “I don’t like hairy chested men!!!”

Her comments has since generated mix feelings among followers with many happy while others seem heart-broken.

Read the post and some reactions below:

Glad I don’t have some. I made it to quarter finals 😂😂😂 — tizzy (@TeshawnTizzy) April 16, 2020

Sorry for DKB. It has ended in tears 😪😂 — Samifromafrica🦍🇬🇭🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@samionline_99) April 16, 2020