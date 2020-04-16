Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has proven why she is one of the prominent screen goddesses in the country right now.

As some Ghanaians are observing a lockdown directive due to the novel virus, many Ghanaian celebrities have taken it upon themselves to be entertaining their social media users with their activities.

Joselyn has decided to put her raw beauty on display in her latest photo.

The curvy actress is noted for wearing heavy makeup for TV shows or in the photos she has been posting online.

However, her latest photo has shown she is still beautiful even without makeup and is therefore challenging her colleagues to drop a photo without makeup.