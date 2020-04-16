Former Ghana U-17 coach, David Kwame Amoah, has called on the football circle to come to his aid as his battles with kidney problems.

Kwame Amoah, popularly known as ‘Y3b3hy3 Obia’ in the football fraternity, has been on dialysis since November 2019.

He was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi but currently at Ahinsan SDA Hospital.

He is waiting on an organ donor, with the hope of a new chance at life after being put on dialysis.

The situation has put a financial strain on the former Karela United, and Inter Allies scout.

“I have kidney complications and will need a transplant. I don’t have the money to undertake such an exercise,” an emotional Amoah told Asempa FM on Sports Nite Show.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is aware but I am yet to hear anything from them.

“I will appeal to the GFA to come to my aid and other well-meaning Ghanaians to offer financial support so I get well.

“It’s been very difficult for myself and my family as we are financially stretched. I need help.

“Doctors say the only way out is a transplant and that requires huge sums of money,” he added.

However, information gathered by Adomonline.com suggested that former technical director of the GFA, Francis Oti Akenteng requested for a letter from the doctor (Professor Hagan) treating Coach Amoah to be sent to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for help but no action has been taken.

Adomonline.com can confirm that some coaches in the country have been contributing to help pay the bills of the coach since he spends GH¢750.00 a week to treat the disease.

Speaking to a source at the GFA about the situation of the coach, the source said: “We are a new administration so I have no idea about the coach.

“I know some of the coaches are not officially appointed by the GFA but they choose to work. I will talk to the General Secretary and see what the FA can do about the issue.”

Coach Amoah has also worked a special assistant to former Kotoko coach, Didi Dramani and Yusif Basigi.