One of the beautiful actresses in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Nikki Samonas, has got fans drooling over her latest post on Instagram.

The actress shared the bedroom photo with no caption yet it has garnered many comments with most of her fans lauding her for her natural beauty.

The actress, who was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Greek father, was captured sleeping on her bed with an onlooking pose away from the camera.

A Kente garment could be seen covering her boobs as she models her way through the photoshoot.

Celebrity fans such as James Gardiner and rapper Gambo couldn’t hold back their comments to compliment the “beauty goddess”.

Check out the post below: