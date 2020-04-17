The Obuasi Circuit Court has remanded to two weeks in police custody, a newly-wed couple, Philip Ayraquah, his wife Juliana Adjei and 34 others.

The persons numbering 49, were arrested at Akaporiso, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti region for holding a wedding ceremony in breach of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (ACT 1012).

This comes at a time President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared a ban on all forms of public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

They have since been charged with, “failure to comply with restriction: contrary to section 1 (1) of the imposition of restrictions coronavirus disease (covid-19) pandemic (no.2) instruction, 2020 (E.I65) and section 6 of the imposition of restrictions act, 2020 (act 1012) restriction act 2020 (act 1012).”

Police prosecutor in-charge of the Adansi Divisional court, ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng, said charges against six persons were dropped after preliminary investigations, leaving 40 to face prosecution.

He adds four of the suspects did not appear before the court with a warrant issued for their arrest to facilitate the necessary prosecution.

Meanwhile, the 36 people are set to reappear in court on May 6, 2020.