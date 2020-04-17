Ghanaian singer, Becca, has shared a throwback video of when she was heavily pregnant with her daughter.

She was captured on a KLM flight with her husband, Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, doing modern exercise for pregnant women.

Becca’s husband helped her to train in a way that she would keep fit and healthy during her pregnancy period till delivery.

The couple maintained a good rapport between them as they communicated love with their facial expressions and gestures.

Check it out: