The wait is finally over as Afro-pop songstress, Becca, has unveiled her daughter’s face for the first time on social media.

Last month, the ‘Beshiwo’ hitmaker threw a lavish first birthday party for her daughter and it had some popular faces in the Ghanaian showbiz industry present including Nana Ama McBrown and husband, and Yvonne Nelson.

The party had a lot of kids in attendance with enough sumptuous food for everyone and music to make the day a real merrymaking one.

MORE STORIES

Ghana’s coronavirus cases rise to 287

Sister Derby ‘drags’ Fella Makafui in latest voice note [Listen]

Though a lot of faces were present, one notably missing face was Becca’s daughter who wasn’t captured in any of the videos or photos shared online.

But now, fans can stop waiting because her daughter is here.

In a video, Becca has been seen having fun with her daughter. At some point, her daughter stood up and started jumping out of joy while her mother talked to her.

Watch the video of Becca and her daughter having fun below: