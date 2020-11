President Nana Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The address, his 19th since the wake of the deadly respiratory virus, will be televised tonight at 8:pm.

President Akufo-Addo, in his last address, urged Ghanaians to observe all protocols to make Ghana a Covid-free nation.

But, two weeks after, Ghana’s cases have skyrocketed to 973, after recording 116 more infected persons with 320 deaths.