Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern region have declared Sunday, November 8, 2020, as an elephant day.

The day is set aside to commemorate and tout the party’s achievements in the build-up to the 2020 election.

Activities on the day included branding of the party’s office, hoisting of flags and aggressive campaign for the Akufo-Addo-led government among others.

ALSO READ:

A statement, signed by the Regional Chairman, noted the activities took place in all 33 constituencies within their 3,722 polling stations.