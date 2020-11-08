A prophetess, identified as Maa Konadu, has disclosed actress Tracey Boakye is treading on a dangerous path.

According to the Ghanaian Canadian-based prophetess, Miss Boakye is filled with too much anger which is not good for her because it may lead her into serious troubles.

Her prophecy comes after Miss Boakye fired salvos at Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, over the latter’s reference to her during a rally.

Speaking at a recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally, Mr Agyapong made reference to the scandal which came to be known as ‘Papa No’ saga.

Addressing teeming NPP supporters, he made some disparaging comments about the former who went live on social media to reply him.

The prophetess explained Miss Boakye’s insolen t act towards the lawmaker has caused some of his acquaintances to s piritually launch attacks against her.

She said Miss Boakye must apologise to Mr Agyapong, nothing that failure to do so may lead to her death because she has only eight weeks to live.

Though she indicated she prayed fervently after God revealed that looming danger to her, she said the only way to completely avert the attack is Miss Boakye’s actions.

Listen to the prophetess in the video below: