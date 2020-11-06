What was expected to be a debate between the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate and that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) turned out to be a one-horse race.

The candidates, Boniface Abubakr Sadiq and Francis Xavier Sosu, were to politically market themselves ahead of the December 7 polls.

This was when the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen team stormed the area with the Madina Constituency Watch edition.

Alhaji Sadiq, who was the first to speak, was given 10 minutes during which he touted his records over the past four years and stated why he is still the best choice for the constituency.

Elated supporters of both parties, who could not keep calm amid screams, cheered on the candidates the whole time but the incumbent MP, Alhaji Sadiq was able to pull through with his points.

He outlined a number of social intervention policies in education and others since he took over power in 2012.

To the shock of supporters, when it was lawyer Sosu’s turn, he described the atmposhere as not conducive enough for purpose.

He indicated the noise from supporters was too much and that he could not have the debate and asked the producers to schedule a radio interview for him.

As if that was not enough, he left the scene, but his contender grabbed the golden opportunity to complete his unfinished business.